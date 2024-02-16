Fine wine: Elite athletes defy age with science, nutrition, mental strength

Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes celebrate after winning the Davis Cup Qualifiers in 2020 File photo: reuters

At the peak of the pandemic, Novak Djokovic revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that he had contemplated retirement after the gut-wrenching Australian Open quarter-final loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2010. Battling a dodgy stomach and Melbourne’s unforgiving humidity, Djokovic took a medical time-out in the fourth set. The Serb clutched his stomach after his tepid five-set loss to the Frenchman, gasping for breath and looking forlorn.

Medical time-outs were a recurring theme for Djokovic. He had retired in the 2009 Australian Open quarter-final against

Andy Roddick.



At 23, with just a solitary Grand Slam title, critics began writing Djokovic’s sporting