Generic glut leads to numerous price actions on diabetes medications

The Centre may be looking at fixing the retail price for several combinations of antidiabetic medications such as empagliflozin, after a rise in generic versions of the drug led to subsequent price drops.

While price revision lists by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) include several diabetes drugs, combinations of empagliflozin have been prominently mentioned in the past three months.

In June 2025, the authority fixed retail prices of 25 variations of the drug marketed by different companies. This figure was 36 and 18 combinations in April and May, respectively, indicating that many generic brands have come up since the