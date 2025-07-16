Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Generic glut leads to numerous price actions on diabetes medications

Generic glut leads to numerous price actions on diabetes medications

While price revision lists by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) include several diabetes drugs, combinations of empagliflozin have been prominently mentioned in past three months

With over 100 million diabetics in India and rising demand for antidiabetic drugs, the ongoing price drops are expected to make these treatments more affordable and accessible to a broader patient base.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre may be looking at fixing the retail price for several combinations of antidiabetic medications such as empagliflozin, after a rise in generic versions of the drug led to subsequent price drops.
 
While price revision lists by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) include several diabetes drugs, combinations of empagliflozin have been prominently mentioned in the past three months.
 
In June 2025, the authority fixed retail prices of 25 variations of the drug marketed by different companies. This figure was 36 and 18 combinations in April and May, respectively, indicating that many generic brands have come up since the
