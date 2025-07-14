Wockhardt shares rise 2% after exiting US generics business

Shares of Wockhardt rose over 2 per cent on Monday after it decided to exit the US generic pharmaceutical segment after incurring consistent losses to focus on its innovative portfolio.
The pharmaceutical company's stock rose as much as 2.12 per cent during the day to ₹1,794 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 1.5 per cent higher at ₹1,783 apiece, compared to a 0.16 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:30 AM.
Shares of the company gained for the second straight day. The counter has risen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Wockhardt has a total market capitalisation of ₹29,000.06 crore, according to BSE data. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
Wockhardt exits US generics business
Wockhardt Ltd. announced a strategic overhaul of its US operations, exiting the generic pharmaceuticals segment to concentrate on its innovation-led portfolio, according to an exchange filing. The move aligns with the company’s vision to build a differentiated pharmaceutical business centred around novel antibiotics and biologicals.
As part of this transition, Wockhardt has filed for voluntary liquidation under Chapter 7 of the US Bankruptcy Code for its wholly owned subsidiaries, Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wockhardt USA LLC, both incorporated in Delaware. The decision came into effect on July 11, 2025.
The company said its US generics business had been incurring consistent losses, amounting to nearly $8 million in the financial year 2025 alone. A strategic review concluded that continuing in this segment would detract from Wockhardt’s focus on innovation.
Going forward, the company will sharpen its focus on two key areas: new antibiotic drug discovery, where it claims a global leadership position with a strong pipeline, and a biologicals portfolio in insulin, aimed at addressing critical unmet needs in diabetes care.
"By stepping away from the commoditised generics space, Wockhardt is positioning itself to create long-term value through innovation, scientific excellence, and sustainable profitability," it said in the statement. "The Company remains committed to its pharmaceutical operations in India, the UK, Ireland, and other geographies where its businesses continue to deliver strong performance."
Wockhardt Q4 results
Wockhardt reported a consolidated net loss of ₹45 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The drug maker had reported a net loss of Rs 177 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹743 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to ₹700 crore in the year-ago period. For FY25, the company said its net loss stood at ₹57 crore as compared to ₹472 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to ₹3,012 crore as compared to ₹2,798 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.