Govt plans to launch central database for allied healthcare professionals

The central government is planning to soon launch a central register for allied and healthcare professionals to create a repository of qualified allied healthcare personnel across the country, according to official sources.

This comes as the Supreme Court last month directed the Union and state governments to effectively implement the National Commission of Allied and Healthcare Professionals (NCAHP) Act, 2021 by October 2024.

Enacted by Parliament in 2021, the Act aims to provide for the regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals, assessment institutions, and maintenance of central and state