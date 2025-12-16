H5N1 adapts to cattle, raising red flags for India's avian flu preparedness

A new international study has found that the H5N1 avian influenza virus is gradually becoming better adapted to infect cattle — a development that carries serious implications for countries such as India, which faces recurrent bird flu outbreaks and has one of the world’s largest poultry and livestock populations.

The research, published this week in ‘Nature Communications’, examined how avian H5N1 viruses have evolved over more than six decades and found that some of the more recent variants are significantly better at infecting cow cells and mammary tissue than older strains. Led by scientists at the MRC–University of Glasgow Centre