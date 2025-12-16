Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / H5N1 adapts to cattle, raising red flags for India's avian flu preparedness

H5N1 adapts to cattle, raising red flags for India's avian flu preparedness

New study finds avian influenza virus is becoming better adapted to infect mammals

Representative Picture
premium

Representative Picture

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new international study has found that the H5N1 avian influenza virus is gradually becoming better adapted to infect cattle — a development that carries serious implications for countries such as India, which faces recurrent bird flu outbreaks and has one of the world’s largest poultry and livestock populations.
 
The research, published this week in ‘Nature Communications’, examined how avian H5N1 viruses have evolved over more than six decades and found that some of the more recent variants are significantly better at infecting cow cells and mammary tissue than older strains. Led by scientists at the MRC–University of Glasgow Centre
Topics : Avian influenza disease Health with BS
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon