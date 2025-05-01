Heatwave grips North India as hospitals see up to 40% rise in OPD visits

As a heatwave grips the northern parts of India, outpatient departments (OPDs) of several hospitals are witnessing up to a 40 per cent surge in patient visits due to heat strokes, exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, dizziness, and exacerbation of chronic conditions.

With temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius across prominent cities, groups such as the elderly, people with comorbidities such as diabetes or cardiovascular ailments, and outdoor workers such as construction labourers and security guards have been majorly affected.

Commenting on the same, Charu Goel Sachdeva, director and unit head (internal medicine) at Max Super Speciality Hospital,