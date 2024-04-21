Business Standard
HHCN engages with states to boost preventive care for treating Haemophilia

Prophylactic treatment can reduce number of bleeds per year, improve quality of life, say experts

Representative image | Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
The Haemophilia and Health Collective of North (HHCN), a registered body of healthcare professionals working in the domain of haemophilia care, will engage in discussions with several state governments to adopt prophylaxis as the standard care practice for treating Haemophilia.

An official with the body said that HHCN is advocating the inclusion of prophylaxis as the standard of care for Haemophilia A patients in India.

"There will be discussions with various state governments to help in providing the treatment to patients," the official said.

Haemophilia is a rare genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, leading to spontaneous bleeding
First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

