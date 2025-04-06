Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India should expedite efforts to become full ICH member: ISCR president

India should expedite efforts to become full ICH member: ISCR president

Policymakers should establish dedicated clinical research units within premier institutions like Aiims and NIPERs, regulatory authorities too would need support in developing their domain expertise

Dr Seema Pai, ISCR
Premium

Dr Seema Pai, president of the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR)

Sohini Das
12 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has an around 8 per cent share in global clinical trials, and several pharma companies take their early stage trials overseas due to regulatory bottlenecks here. Dr Seema Pai, president of the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR), who has around two decades of experience in the field, in an email interview to Sohini Das, advocates for more predictable regulatory timelines through streamlined review processes and enhanced digital infrastructure to enable early clinical development in India. Edited excerpts:
 
India has an 8 per cent share in global clinical trials, as against China’s 29 per cent. What steps policymakers need
Topics : AIIMS Health sector clinical trials

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon