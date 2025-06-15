On guard, to keep waves at bay: No rush to stockpile Covid vaccines

Just as life without masks and social distancing was increasingly becoming a new normal, Covid-19 has made a comeback. Even if the impact is not severe, doctors, health experts and hospital administrations have stepped up their act on the next steps.

The numbers explain why the situation is not alarming, but the sudden surge in patients infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus is worrisome. India is adding 250-350 fresh Covid-19 cases daily. Compare this with the numbers in early May 2021, when infections were at their peak. India was reporting an average of around 400,000 daily cases and close to 5000