Other than Covid-19, diabetes biggest reason for shorter Indian lifespans

Covid-19 was the leading cause of death in India, as per the study. The age-standardised rate of deaths for both males and females was 156.8 per 100,000 population

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Diabetes and kidney diseases were among the leading causes for life expectancy to drop, other than Covid-19 in recent times.

India’s life expectancy was 60.8 years in 1990. It improved to 64.2 years in 2000, 67.7 years in 2010 and 70.5 years in 2019. However, it declined to 68.7 years in 2021, primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Diabetes and kidney diseases led to a decline of 0.1 years, followed by heart disease at 0.05 years and HIV/AIDS 0.02 years.

Between 1990 and 2021, India lost 1.9 years and 0.75 years due to Covid-19 and other pandemic-related ailments, respectively, according to the Global

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

