Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Private hospitals step up Covid readiness amid mild case uptick in India

Private hospitals step up Covid readiness amid mild case uptick in India

Despite a mild rise in cases and no fresh central advisory, private hospitals across India are enhancing Covid protocols and issuing cautionary measures to safeguard high-risk groups

India covid cases
Premium

Photo: PTI

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as India sees a mild uptick in Covid-19 cases, private hospitals are proactively stepping up their preparedness, mirroring early pandemic-era caution. This comes after India, as of 19 May, reported 257 active Covid cases — a rise of 164 cases in just one week — prompting hospitals to ramp up surveillance and reintroduce precautionary protocols.
Though the Centre has not issued any fresh guidelines, the Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation closely, maintaining that it remains under control. Most cases are mild and do not require hospitalisation. However, several hospitals have initiated pre-emptive measures to ensure readiness in case
Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus News Health with BS Private hospitals Coronavirus Tests health news Health Ministry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon