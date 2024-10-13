Business Standard
Home / Health / Q2 results preview: Lower input costs may aid pharma firms' margins

Q2 results preview: Lower input costs may aid pharma firms' margins

Analysts expect overall sales growth to be 10-11%

healthcare tech
Premium

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Analysts are expecting pharmaceutical companies to post sales growth of 10-11 per cent in the second quarter this financial year while the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margins are anticipated to improve by about 110 basis points.

Ebitda improvement will be led by lower input costs because prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are 5-15 per cent lower year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Axis Capital said sales growth would be around 10 per cent, of which growth in the India market would be 11 per cent or so. And the United States (US) market would see a 4 per
Topics : healthcare spending

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon