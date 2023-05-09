Govt, industry meet to focus on trade margin rationalisation of drugs

TMR is going to be a major issue for discussion in the meeting, the source added. “Apart from this, issues like implementing ceiling price changes from prospective batches and considering price of one brand in case of multiple brands of the same drug from a single company when arriving at the ceiling price are also likely to be discussed at the meet,” the industry source added.

Industry sources revealed that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials of pharmaceuticals department (DoP), the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), health ministry, and several industry bodies would attend the meeting.