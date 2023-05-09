close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt, industry meet to focus on trade margin rationalisation of drugs

The Centre has been mulling on rationalizing drug trade margins for a while now for widely used medicines in an effort to bring down prices

Sohini Das Mumbai
drug, medicine, drugs, pharma, pharmaceutical
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Key issues on drug pricing, including trade margin rationalisation (TMR), are likely to be discussed in the day-long meeting between various central government departments and the industry on May 16.
Industry sources revealed that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials of pharmaceuticals department (DoP), the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), health ministry, and several industry bodies would attend the meeting.
TMR is going to be a major issue for discussion in the meeting, the source added. “Apart from this, issues like implementing ceiling price changes from prospective batches and considering price of one brand in case of multiple brands of the same drug from a single company when arriving at the ceiling price are also likely to be discussed at the meet,” the industry source added.
Or

Also Read

TMS Ep309: Tax Rationalisation, OTT Content, Equity Market, Population

Rs 1.5-trn spending rationalisation helps govt meet FY23 deficit target

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Local medical device makers seek trade margin rationalisation in Budget 23

Scientists use AI to develop better, simpler hepatitis C, Covid-19 tests

Delhi records 119 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 5.5%

Maharashtra sees 177 new Covid-19 cases; Mumbai reports 48 fresh infections

India ready to lead technology-driven diabetes care, says Jitendra Singh

India reports 2,380 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 1.71%

Topics : drug market Drug Pricing

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to get engaged on May 13: AAP source

Photo: ANI
1 min read

Bilkis case: SC orders issuance of notice to convicts in local papers

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
2 min read

India-UAE trade partnership transforming bilateral partnership: DPIIT Secy

trade, trade deals
2 min read

Apollo Tyres beats Q4 profit view on lower rubber costs, strong demand

Apollo Tyres, two-wheelers, heavy vehicles
1 min read
Premium

Alternative investment fund commitments jump 30% in FY23, shows data

alternative investment funds
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read

What makes the fight for India's 1.4 billion consumers a fixed match

consumer market, airlines, Indian economy
6 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon