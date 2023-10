Haystack Analytics-infexn, an IIT Bombay-incubated company working in the area of genomics using big data has created a comprehensive drug resistance test for tuberculosis (TB). In an emailed interview with Sohini Das, its director, Chaitali Nikam, explains why whole-genome sequencing is critical for eliminating TB from India. Edited excerpts.

Why is whole-genome Sequencing (WGS) critical for tackling the TB crisis in India?