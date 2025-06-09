Monday, June 09, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / EB-5 visa gains popularity as Indians face H-1B and F-1 challenges

EB-5 visa gains popularity as Indians face H-1B and F-1 challenges

With more than 1.2 million Indians stuck in green card backlogs, investor-driven EB-5 programme sees rising interest as a secure route for migration to the US

EB-5 visa
The EB-5 route allows individuals to become investors

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

The EB-5 visa programme is fast emerging as a preferred route for individuals looking to migrate to the United States. In the first quarter of calendar year 2025, a total of 4,608 EB-5 visas were granted globally—marking a 90 per cent year-on-year increase.
 
Nicholas Mastroianni III, President and Chief Marketing Officer of the US Immigration Fund (USIF)—one of the leading EB-5 regional centre operators—said demand from Indians has risen, both among those residing in India and those already in the US on H-1B and F-1 visas.
 
“There’s a clear uptick in interest. We’ve seen more enquiries from people still in
