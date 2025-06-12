Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive

The campaign is being successfully conducted in Jaipur to encourage ineligible individuals receiving benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to remove their names voluntarily

The official pointed out that Jaipur ranks first among the 41 districts of the state in cases of give up by ineligible beneficiaries under the campaign.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Under the 'Give Up' campaign launched in November last year, 2.1 million ineligible people in Rajasthan have voluntarily given up their food subsidy, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara.
 
The campaign targets families in the exclusion category—those with a government or semi-government jobholder, pension above ₹1 lakh per year, total family income over ₹1 lakh, four-wheeler owners, or income tax payers.
 
“I have directed the departmental officers to speed up the campaign by making frequent field visits and motivate capable people to give up food subsidies,” the minister said. “This helps connect deserving people to food security.”
 
