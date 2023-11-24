26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Somewhere between remembering and forgetting

Six surgeries and 15 years later, Devika Rotawan still gets the occasional swelling or soreness in her right leg. In a sense, it never really leaves her. The bullet injury from November 26, 2008, has not fully healed.



“I live with the memory. I wake up and go to bed with it,” says the third year BA student, now 24. She was nine when she sustained the injury and became the youngest to testify in court in the Mumbai attacks case. She would end up picking out Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Ajmal Kasab from a police line-up of three suspects.



Rotawan had been at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus outstation platforms with her father and brother, waiting for a train to Pune,