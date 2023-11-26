Sensex (-0.07%)
Why Uttar Pradesh govt's crackdown on halal is too close to the bone

Uttar Pradesh's ban on halal-certified products has transformed into a legal and political hot pot, tenderising the landscape and carving up a lucrative market

meat, meat ban, ban, beef, salughter
Premium

The petition asks the government to declare all halal certificates “right from 1974 as null and void ab initio”

Aditi Phadnis
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us
On November 21, following a November 18 order from the Food Security and Drug Administration department of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government that banned the “manufacture, sale, storage, and distribution of halal-certified products with immediate effect in the state from the view of public health”, state police raided shopping malls in Gorakhpur to seize halal products.

No halal-certified products were found in the seven or eight places that the teams visited. Since then, products totalling less than Rs 20,000 have been seized in various places in UP, including Basti, officials say.

Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, chief executive officer of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust (JUHHT), is not surprised.

Topics : halal food Meat exports Meat ban animal rights Non-veg food

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

