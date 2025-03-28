Friday, March 28, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Datanomics: Members of Parliament's paychecks still trail top bureaucrats

Datanomics: Members of Parliament's paychecks still trail top bureaucrats

The decision to adjust the salaries of MPs every five years, based on the cost inflation index, was taken for the first time in 2018. In that same year, their salaries doubled from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh

MP salary, parliament member salary hike, politician salaries
Premium

India’s per capita income languishes at ₹17,132 per month in 2024-25 | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government on Monday notified a 24 per cent rise in the salaries of Members of Parliament (MPs) with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023.
 
With this, the MPs would be earning ₹1.24 lakh per month as their salary, compared to the ₹1 lakh they received since 2018.
 
The decision to adjust the salaries of MPs every five years, based on the cost inflation index, was taken for the first time in 2018. In that same year, their salaries doubled from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.
 
The state governments, too, followed suit. Recently, the Karnataka government passed two Bills, doubling
Topics : central government India inflation MPs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon