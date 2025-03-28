Datanomics: Members of Parliament's paychecks still trail top bureaucrats

The Union government on Monday notified a 24 per cent rise in the salaries of Members of Parliament (MPs) with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023.

With this, the MPs would be earning ₹1.24 lakh per month as their salary, compared to the ₹1 lakh they received since 2018.

The decision to adjust the salaries of MPs every five years, based on the cost inflation index, was taken for the first time in 2018. In that same year, their salaries doubled from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

The state governments, too, followed suit. Recently, the Karnataka government passed two Bills, doubling