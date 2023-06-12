AIIMS expediting 'complete revamp' of IT infra after cyber attacks

AIIMS has been using a dashboard, developed in-house, to show information about real-time emergency beds availability. "After the recent (November 23) cyber incident, NIC (National Informatics Centre) has been requested to develop the dashboard in eHospital," the documents noted. The eHospital portal is an online registration and hospital management system being used by 1,138 hospitals, including AIIMS in New Delhi.

Asked about information about this "complete revamp" the institute is planning, an AIIMS spokesperson said the "details are still under finalisation".