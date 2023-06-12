AIIMS expediting 'complete revamp' of IT infra after cyber attacks

After facing two cyber attacks in the last eight months, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi is expediting "complete revamp" of its IT infrastructure with special emphasis on "improving legacy network and security operations centre", according to official documents reviewed by Business Standard.
Asked about information about this "complete revamp" the institute is planning, an AIIMS spokesperson said the "details are still under finalisation".
AIIMS has been using a dashboard, developed in-house, to show information about real-time emergency beds availability. "After the recent (November 23) cyber incident, NIC (National Informatics Centre) has been requested to develop the dashboard in eHospital," the documents noted. The eHospital portal is an online registration and hospital management system being used by 1,138 hospitals, including AIIMS in New Delhi.
