Air India's Maharaja Collection finds permanent public home at Red Fort

A defining slice of Air India’s cultural legacy has found a permanent public home at New Delhi’s Red Fort, where the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) has opened two new galleries to house the airline’s historic art collection put together over 80-odd years.

While the galleries were inaugurated on December 5, during a Unesco meeting on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, they will be thrown open to the public on Tuesday, December 23. But before that, on Monday, when Red Fort is closed to visitors, a special event will be held for the living artists whose works are part of