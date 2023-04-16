close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

All eyes on monsoon

Research suggests rainfall distribution can be affected by global warming. Indeed, monsoon temperatures themselves have been rising in recent years

Samreen Wani
farmers
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Contradictory monsoon forecasts have come in ahead of potentially the fifth straight year of normal or above normal rainfall for the country. Private agency Skymet suggested that the rains could be below normal in 2023. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, is of the view that normal rains are expected despite El Niño, a weather phenomenon which often results in weaker monsoon. The IMD defines a normal monsoon as one which delivers between 96 and 104 per cent of the 50-year average rainfall for the season. Rainfall has been 0.4-11.8 per cent higher than this average since 2019.

Chart

 


Or

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

India to witness 'below normal' rainfall this monsoon season: Skymet

Haryana on the ropes in tug-of-war ahead of 2024 Assembly elections

Lawbreakers to lawmakers? Here're candidates with criminal cases in 2023

Posturing to maintain balance on Congress' seesaw in Chhattisgarh

Rebellions in Congress: Sachin Pilot continues tirade against Gehlot regime

Delhi Police detains 1,350 AAP workers, leaders while protesting: Officials

Topics : agriculture sector | Indian monsoon

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon