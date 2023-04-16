All eyes on monsoon

Contradictory monsoon forecasts have come in ahead of potentially the fifth straight year of normal or above normal rainfall for the country. Private agency Skymet suggested that the rains could be below normal in 2023. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, is of the view that normal rains are expected despite El Niño, a weather phenomenon which often results in weaker monsoon. The IMD defines a normal monsoon as one which delivers between 96 and 104 per cent of the 50-year average rainfall for the season. Rainfall has been 0.4-11.8 per cent higher than this average since 2019.
