Amazon to ONGC, India Inc turns to military veterans to cover all bases

As the country celebrates the 75th Republic Day, an enduring image is the parade at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. Besides tableaus showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, on display will be the military might of the country’s armed forces. It is a force that India Inc has also been turning to to lead its corporate crack teams.

From cyber security to logistics and operations to human resources (HR), companies such as Amazon India, Tata Motors, ONGC, EverEnviro and Vishwa Samudra group are bolstering their ranks with former army personnel. Numbers are hard to come by but anecdotal evidence suggests that corporate India is