Startup20 to build momentum for entrepreneurship: Saudi Arabia Prince

Canadian PM, delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesday

Assam power projects suspended for failing to follow policy needs: CAG

G20 summit costs Delhi traders $120 mn in revenue dur to partial shutdown

The Kota story: Are students crippled with the stress, fear of failure?

'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

BJP to hold CEC meeting tomorrow to review preparations for upcoming polls

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

The Union environment ministry taking over from the Supreme Court the task of monitoring the activities of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) marks the end of a more than two-decade-long

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com