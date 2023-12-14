Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

Ancient town Ayodhya reveals its modern avatar

Houses, shops and eateries on both sides have been shorn of their façades, leaving gaping holes through which the world can get a view of the lives inside

Mall of Avadh, Ayodhya's first such space. Photo: Veenu Sandhu
Premium

Mall of Avadh, Ayodhya's first such space. Photo: Veenu Sandhu

Veenu Sandhu Ayodhya
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Ram Path (pronounced pathh) is dug up. The 13-km stretch, the main arterial road of Ayodhya by which the promised temple is coming up at a frantic pace, is being widened, beautified and lined with footpaths. All that is falling in its way is being removed or pushed back. 

Houses, shops and eateries on both sides have been shorn of their facades, leaving gaping holes through which the world can get a view of the lives inside. Some of these old buildings have got a new, homogenised façade, a pale yellow exterior, which Satyendra Singh, secretary of Ayodhya Development Authority, says the government is paying for. Others will get it, too.

On this bustling road, where cars, bicycles, motorbikes, tempo-rickshaws

Also Read

Phase-I construction of Ayodhya's airport to be completed by August

Ayodhya mosque to be named after the Prophet Muhammad; design finalised

Idol of Lord Ram to be installed at Ayodhya temple on Jan 22: Mohan Bhagwat

Ayodhya airport may be a reality before Ram temple inauguration in January

Latest news LIVE: Govt imposes 40% duty on onion exports till December 31

Low penetration of vocational, skill training into rural youth: Survey

Zerodha founder shares his 58-second deepfake video, raising concern

Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

Centre launches new car programme for safety rating of passenger vehicles

Rural uptake of sanitary pads rises to 45%: Health minister Mandaviya

Topics : Ayodhya temple Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon