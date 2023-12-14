Ancient town Ayodhya reveals its modern avatar

Ram Path (pronounced pathh) is dug up. The 13-km stretch, the main arterial road of Ayodhya by which the promised temple is coming up at a frantic pace, is being widened, beautified and lined with footpaths. All that is falling in its way is being removed or pushed back.

Houses, shops and eateries on both sides have been shorn of their facades, leaving gaping holes through which the world can get a view of the lives inside. Some of these old buildings have got a new, homogenised façade, a pale yellow exterior, which Satyendra Singh, secretary of Ayodhya Development Authority, says the government is paying for. Others will get it, too.

On this bustling road, where cars, bicycles, motorbikes, tempo-rickshaws