Answering queries on welfare schemes is bulk of govt fact-check unit's work

Meta on Wednesday apologised for chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's remarks that the Indian government had lost power in the 2024 elections, saying his remarks were an "inadvertent error". The social media giant responded after Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT and Information and Broadcasting Minister, wrote on X to correct Zuckerberg and asked him to "uphold facts".

As the controversy settles down, note that the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which comes under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, runs its own fact-checking unit (FCU) to verify queries people put to it. It checks information on its own, too. A review of FCU's work gives