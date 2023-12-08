Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Articles of disassociation: How can a company deal with divorce?

In the United States, the law says half of the combined assets belong to the wife in case of divorce

divorce
Premium

Sindhu Bhattacharya New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Vandana Shah is a divorce lawyer who practises in the Mumbai family court. She was once thrown out of her marital home in the middle of the night with just the clothes on her back. Let’s say she is someone who would know a thing or two about divorces. And she says it will set an “earth-shattering” precedent if Nawaz Modi Singhania were to get — as she has sought — 75 per cent per cent of her estranged husband Gautam Hari Singhania’s reported $1.4 billion net worth as alimony.

At present, Shah says, there is no fixed percentage in law for the quantum of the husband’s earnings the wife should get in case of divorce. “There is always ‘by

Also Read

Raymond reiterates commitment to protect interests of minority shareholders

Karnataka HC says not having sex is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

Private lives, public markets

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

I myself am servant of law: CJI on reforming SC's Collegium system

Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths

Govt re-invites application for Trai Chairman post vacant since Oct 1

Govt allocates 1,972 MW additional power to J-K to meet electricity demand

Clear definition of climate finance crucial for trust: India at COP28

Topics : divorce Indian Law Indian Judiciary

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon