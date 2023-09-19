For Indian students, not the time to give up on Canada dreams, yet

India has lowest share of women working among G20 countries, shows data

Govt to link 28 more wholesale mandis with online trading platform eNAM

NCDRC resolves 854 consumer cases in Aug, with disposal rate of 188%

'9 separatist outfits have bases in Canada, deportation requests ignored'

Kerala govt's health model works again: Nipah situation under control

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat

Canada gives second chance to 700 Indian students who were victims of fraud

US univs attract Indian students with quality education, better prospects

Indian students stage protests as fear of deportation from Canada looms

The rapidly souring diplomatic ties between Canada and India have put Indian students flying to the North American nation for their higher studies in a fix.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com