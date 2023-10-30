As Diwali draws closer, luxury brands soak in the festive spirit

Luxury brands are wooing customers with new products to ensure no dearth of options for indulgence this festival season. As Diwali draws closer, retailers across India are aiming to grow sales for consumer products. The country’s luxury market, too, is experiencing increased activity as crowds throng malls.

Global brands are increasingly seeing India as a luxury destination. This year, too, many, including the likes of Cartier and Jimmy Choo, have launched India-specific collections for the festival season.