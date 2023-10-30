close
As Diwali draws closer, luxury brands soak in the festive spirit

Global luxury brands are increasingly seeing India as a luxury destination. This year too, many including Cartier and Jimmy Choo, have launched India-specific collections for the festival season

The Jimmy Choo Callie Shoulder & The Jimmy Choo Love 85 classic pointed pump
Premium

The Jimmy Choo Callie Shoulder & The Jimmy Choo Love 85 classic pointed pump

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Luxury brands are wooing customers with new products to ensure no dearth of options for indulgence this festival season. As Diwali draws closer, retailers across India are aiming to grow sales for consumer products. The country’s luxury market, too, is experiencing increased activity as crowds throng malls.

Global brands are increasingly seeing India as a luxury destination. This year, too, many, including the likes of Cartier and Jimmy Choo, have launched India-specific collections for the festival season.
First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

