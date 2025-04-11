Friday, April 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / As private universities expand, a question of caste and representation

As private universities expand, a question of caste and representation

Institutes in South India do better in including OBC students, but nationwide SC, ST and OBC communities don't have a fair share

Education loan
Premium

Representation of SC, ST, and OBC students in private universities nationwide from 2013-14 to 2021-22 improved modestly ~ Photo: Shutterstock

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As private universities expand in India’s higher education system, questions about what access they give to historically marginalised communities have gained attention. These institutes often benefit from public support such as land grants, tax exemptions, and regulatory flexibility, but they are not obliged to follow the affirmative action mandates governing public universities.
 
This has implications for students of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), who already face significant structural disadvantages in accessing quality education. April 14 is Ambedkar Jayanti, a day commemorating the architect of the Indian Constitution and advocate for social justice, and an
Topics : BS Number Wise Indian Universities higher education Indian education caste in india caste system india

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon