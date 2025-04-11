As private universities expand, a question of caste and representation

As private universities expand in India’s higher education system, questions about what access they give to historically marginalised communities have gained attention. These institutes often benefit from public support such as land grants, tax exemptions, and regulatory flexibility, but they are not obliged to follow the affirmative action mandates governing public universities.

This has implications for students of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), who already face significant structural disadvantages in accessing quality education. April 14 is Ambedkar Jayanti, a day commemorating the architect of the Indian Constitution and advocate for social justice, and an