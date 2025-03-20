As scorching temp grips India, NDMA drafts heatwave mitigation framework

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the apex body for disaster management in India, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is working on a National Framework for Heatwave Mitigation and Management (NFHM). With extreme heat posing great risks to the health of humans and animals, urban habitat, infrastructure, agriculture, and water security, this new framework is aimed at avoiding social and economic disruption, two officials said.

“The framework for the mitigation and management of heatwaves aims to provide ways of making HAPs (heat action plans) more community-based, actionable, well-resourced, and to make sure they are owned by local governments,”