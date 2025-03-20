Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / As scorching temp grips India, NDMA drafts heatwave mitigation framework

As scorching temp grips India, NDMA drafts heatwave mitigation framework

"As the threat of extreme heat rises, we are now coming up with a national framework for heatwave mitigation and management (NFHM)," one of the officials said

Heatwaves
Premium

The 15th Finance Commission approved ₹2.25 trillion for FY22 to FY26 for disaster management. | Image: Bloomberg

Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the apex body for disaster management in India, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is working on a National Framework for Heatwave Mitigation and Management (NFHM). With extreme heat posing great risks to the health of humans and animals, urban habitat, infrastructure, agriculture, and water security, this new framework is aimed at avoiding social and economic disruption, two officials said. 
“The framework for the mitigation and management of heatwaves aims to provide ways of making HAPs (heat action plans) more community-based, actionable, well-resourced, and to make sure they are owned by local governments,”
Topics : Heatwave Summer

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon