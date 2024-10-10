Business Standard
Home / India News / At 97%, Railways draws close to full electrification of broad gauge network

At 97%, Railways draws close to full electrification of broad gauge network

The Centre has allocated Rs 6,500 cr towards electrification in the current financial year

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20
Premium

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20, according to the national transporter’s data.

The data says that around 2199 route kilometres (rkm) of electrification remains to be completed out of the 66,343 rkm of the Indian Railways network.

The ministry of railways has set a target to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030, in consonance with which the Centre had decided to
Topics : Railways Electrification Trains

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon