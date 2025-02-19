Beyond Delhi: Yamuna's pollution crisis is a multi-state failure

The Yamuna River, a lifeline for millions in northern India, continues to face a worsening pollution crisis, extending well beyond Delhi. While the national capital often dominates discussions, data highlights alarming trends in several states, where inadequate sewage treatment, non-compliance, and underutilisation of existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) are exacerbating the issue.

State-wise water quality data presents a mixed picture. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh fare well, with all monitoring stations along the Yamuna meeting water quality norms. However, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi continue to struggle.

In Haryana, none of the monitoring stations comply with water quality standards. Delhi, despite