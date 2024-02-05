Beyond the author's shadow: Daisy Rockwell unravels a translator's identity

In an interview with Business Standard, Daisy Rockwell delves into her translation philosophy and speaks about her forthcoming project, a translation of another work by Geetanjali Shree

Ret Samadhi is a complex book. It uses language, examples and idiosyncrasies that are very Indian. How did you get into the mind of Geetanjali Shree?

Most translators are very intuitive and empathetic. So, if you read a book and you can imagine recreating it in another language, you are a translator.

I am sent books for translation, and often I read just the first page. You can already tell at that point