BS@50: The story of India in 50 Business Standard headlines since 1975

1. June 25, 1975

Democracy interrupted: Citing internal and external threats to the country, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has a state of emergency declared across India. It lasts 21 months, until March 21, 1977

2. January 16, 1978

Losing currency: The Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government demonetises banknotes of Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 10,000 under the High Denomination Bank Notes (Demonetisation) Ordinance, resulting in long queues outside banks. History would repeat itself 38 years later

3. July 12, 1982

It takes a village: One of the earliest financial inclusion institutions, the National Bank for Agriculture