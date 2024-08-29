Business Standard
Home / India News / BS@50: The story of India in 50 Business Standard headlines since 1975

BS@50: The story of India in 50 Business Standard headlines since 1975

From declaration of Emergency by Indira Gandhi to Narendra Modi's third consecutive victory in LS polls, a collage of events through 50 Business Standard headlines since 1975

From declaration of Emergency by Indira Gandhi to Narendra Modi's third consecutive victory in LS polls, a collage of events through 50 Business Standard headlines since 1975
Premium

How it all began: The first edition of Business Standard hit the stands on March 27, 1975. The newspaper was launched in Calcutta (now Kolkata) for 40 paise. Today, it has 13 editions in English and six in Hindi

Business Standard
11 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:24 AM IST
1. June 25, 1975

Democracy interrupted: Citing internal and external threats to the country, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has a state of emergency declared across India. It lasts 21 months, until March 21, 1977

2. January 16, 1978

Losing currency: The Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government demonetises banknotes of Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 10,000 under the High Denomination Bank Notes (Demonetisation) Ordinance, resulting in long queues outside banks. History would repeat itself 38 years later

3. July 12, 1982

It takes a village: One of the earliest financial inclusion institutions, the National Bank for Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon