Cabinet Secretariat revises timelines to curb delays in note clearance

After its analysis found delays in the finalisation of Cabinet and Cabinet Committee notes by ministries, the Cabinet Secretariat has laid down revised timelines for the clearance of such notes to ensure faster decision-making.

In an office memorandum dated May 14 and sent to all Union ministries and departments, the Cabinet Secretariat said that it undertook “an analysis of the time-cycle of notes at various stages”, which “revealed delays at every stage of preparation and finalisation of notes”.

The Cabinet Secretariat’s missive observed that a committee of secretaries deliberated on the issue of delays at its meetings held on November