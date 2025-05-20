Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi cabinet clears sanitation, dust plan to cut road pollution: CM

Delhi cabinet clears sanitation, dust plan to cut road pollution: CM

She said under this initiative, a range of equipment will be deployed on PWD-maintained roads to combat dust pollution. They include 250 water sprinkler machines integrated with anti-smog guns

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

All these machines are expected to be fully operational on Delhi roads before the onset of winter. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the cabinet has approved a comprehensive sanitation and dust control plan for the Public Works Department (PWD).

Under this plan, the cabinet has approved the procurement of advanced cleaning machines to reduce pollution on Delhi roads.

In a statement, she said under this initiative, a range of equipment will be deployed on PWD-maintained roads to combat dust pollution. They include 250 water sprinkler machines integrated with anti-smog guns and 70 Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) machines integrated with 210 water sprinkler machines and anti-smog guns, 18 dump vehicles and 18 water tankers.

All these machines are expected to be fully operational on Delhi roads before the onset of winter.

 

The Environment Department will provide the necessary budget to the PWD under the 'Pollution Control and Emergency Measures' scheme for the deployment of the machines, she said.

These machines will be used exclusively for dust cleaning on roads and can be deployed across Delhi as needed with the goal of improving overall air quality.

Gupta said the cabinet also approved the proposal of Directorate of Education to reinstate the name of the scheme namely 'Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship to Meritorious Students' in place of 'Chief Minister Scholarship for Meritorious Students'.

"In 2019-20, the 'Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship for Meritorious Students (LBS)' scheme was discontinued and restructured under a new name -- Chief Minister Scholarship for Meritorious Students -- by the previous government. The current government has now reinstated the original name of the scheme as 'Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship for Meritorious Students (LBS)', while retaining the existing eligibility criteria," she said.

Under this scheme, students from Class VII to XII studying in government schools who have secured 80 per cent or above marks in the previous academic year are awarded a scholarship of Rs 2,500 per annum, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Air Quality Index Delhi government Delhi Pollution sanitation air pollution Delhi air quality

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

