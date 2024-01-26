Har Ghar Jal initiative: Can some states come in the way of 100% coverage?

In tribal areas, this is not the criterion and connections are to be provided not at the household level but at habitation level

One more year and all the rural households in the country could achieve 100 per cent coverage of tap water connections. At least, that is the hope of the people behind the Jal Jeevan Mission’s Har Ghar Jal initiative.

The Jal Shakti ministry’s data shows the target is within striking distance: 73.57 per cent of the households have already been covered by this flagship scheme of the Narendra Modi government. However, a closer look at the numbers lays bare the challenges, or what can even be termed pain-points.



Three states — Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and West Bengal — are way below