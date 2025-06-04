CAQM mandates only CNG, electric vehicles for e-commerce fleets in NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), responsible for addressing air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, on Thursday mandated cleaner mobility for aggregators and e-commerce entities to reduce vehicular pollution and facilitate a faster transition to cleaner modes of mobility.

In a notification, CAQM said that motor vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in Delhi NCR shall only induct CNG and electric three-wheeler autorickshaws into their existing fleets. No conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles running purely on diesel or petrol shall be added to the fleets of four-wheeler light commercial vehicles (LCVs),