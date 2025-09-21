Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / MGNREGA dispute: Supreme Court to take up Centre's plea on Monday

MGNREGA dispute: Supreme Court to take up Centre's plea on Monday

Centre has challenged an HC order to restart MGNREGA works in West Bengal. Sanjeeb Mukherjee reports

The plea is listed for hearing before a division Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath. | (Photo:PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by the Centre challenging a Calcutta High Court order that directed the resumption of stalled works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in West Bengal.
 
In June this year, the high court had instructed that all MGNREGA works in the state be resumed from August 1, while also giving the Centre a free hand to take any measures necessary to curb corruption in its implementation.
 
The plea is listed for hearing before a division Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath.
 
The High Court’s order followed a public
