Centre lays out 5-7 year road map for 7 nanometres chip manufacturing

The government has laid out a road map that will include, among other things, securing technology which will enable India to manufacture advanced chips of 7 nanometres (nm) and above in the next five to seven years.

This marks a significant step forward. At present, the Tata group — which is setting up the country’s first wafer fabrication plant with an investment of about ₹91,000 crore — will begin by producing chips of 28 nm and above.

Confirming the plan, a senior official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said: “We already have a clear road map