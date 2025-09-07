Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre lays out 5-7 year road map for 7 nanometres chip manufacturing

Centre lays out 5-7 year road map for 7 nanometres chip manufacturing

India sets 5-7 year roadmap for 7nm chip production with IBM, IMEC support, aiming to become a global semiconductor player

semiconductor, chip
premium

Govt has already signed up with IBM for sharing experience on building advanced chip design technologies

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has laid out a road map that will include, among other things, securing technology which  will enable India to manufacture advanced chips of 7 nanometres (nm) and above in the next five to seven years.
 
This marks a significant step forward. At present, the Tata group — which is setting up the country’s first wafer fabrication plant with an investment of about ₹91,000 crore — will begin by producing chips of 28 nm and above. 
Confirming the plan, a senior official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said: “We already have a clear road map
Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry Bluechip companies Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon