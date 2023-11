The Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways is working to expedite planning, consultations and approvals for its ambitious Vadhavan Port project after it had been stuck over environmental concerns for over two years.

A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for the public-private partnership (PPP) project, which pegs its cost at about Rs 76,000 crore.

This is a Rs 11,000-crore increase from 2020 when the project had first received an in-principle approval from the Union Cabinet.