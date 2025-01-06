Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CERC rejects SECI's first battery storage project over two-year delay

CERC rejects SECI's first battery storage project over two-year delay

SECI which is the renewable energy project tendering agency under the aegis of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy awarded this project in 2022

CERC
Premium

The Commission has thereafter pointed at the significant reduction in the price of BESS projects during the two-year delay by SECI. (File Illustration)

Shreya Jai Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), the quasi-judicial apex sector regulator has rejected the tariff discovered in the first-ever grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) offered by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
 
SECI which is the renewable energy project tendering agency under the aegis of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy awarded this project in 2022.
 
CERC has cited the “delay in signing power supply and purchase agreements (PSAs and PPAs)” and the reduction in BESS prices over the past two years as the reason for rejecting the tariff. Delay in signing PSA and PPA for SECI’s awarded
Topics : CERC Solar Energy Corporation of India Renewable energy policy renewable energy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon