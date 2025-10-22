Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Taking stock: Delhi's air stays toxic for a second consecutive day

Taking stock: Delhi's air stays toxic for a second consecutive day

The region has witnessed a spike in air pollution levels following incessant cracker burning on Diwali night (October 20).

Only Gurugram saw a slight improvement, with its air quality moving to the ‘poor’ category (at 280) from ‘very poor’ (at 370) on Tuesday.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to breathe toxic air for the second day running on Wednesday (October 22), with the average air quality index (AQI) for the last 24 staying ‘very poor’. At 1600 hours, the AQI was recorded at 353 for the national capital. Only Gurugram saw a slight improvement, with its air quality moving to the ‘poor’ category (at 280)  from ‘very poor’ (at 370) on Tuesday. 
 
The region has witnessed a spike in air pollution levels following incessant cracker burning on Diwali night (October 20). The PM 2.5 levels remained at seriously
