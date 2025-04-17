Chhattisgarh govt prepares development roadmap for post-Maoist Bastar

The Chhattisgarh government has begun charting a course for the development of the Bastar region once it gets free from Maoist disturbances. This aligns with the central government's target to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026 in the region.

To discuss the plans, an event Viksit Bastar Ki Ore (towards developed Bastar) was organised in the divisional headquarters of Bastar region Jagdalpur, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chief Minister (CM) of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai was also present.

“An in-depth and meaningful discussion was held in the meeting, highlighting the possibilities of Bastar in areas like agriculture, skill development, tourism,