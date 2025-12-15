Monday, December 15, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh marks milestone with first Ramsar site at Kopra Reservoir

The development places Kopra Reservoir on the global list of wetlands of international importance, underlining the state's growing role in biodiversity conservation and sustainable water management

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the declaration of Kopra Reservoir in Bilaspur district as Chhattisgarh’s first Ramsar Site was a “moment of immense pride and honour” for the entire state.

R Krishna Das
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Chhattisgarh marked a significant environmental milestone with the declaration of the Kopra Reservoir in Bilaspur district as the state’s first Ramsar Site.
 
The development places Kopra Reservoir on the global list of wetlands of international importance, underlining the state’s growing role in biodiversity conservation and sustainable water management. The Chhattisgarh government had submitted a proposal last month to the Centre seeking Ramsar Site status for the reservoir.
 
Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention, headquartered in Gland, Switzerland. The Ramsar designation was officially announced on December 12, 2025, following coordinated efforts by the State Wetland
