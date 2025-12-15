Chhattisgarh marks milestone with first Ramsar site at Kopra Reservoir

Chhattisgarh marked a significant environmental milestone with the declaration of the Kopra Reservoir in Bilaspur district as the state’s first Ramsar Site.

The development places Kopra Reservoir on the global list of wetlands of international importance, underlining the state’s growing role in biodiversity conservation and sustainable water management. The Chhattisgarh government had submitted a proposal last month to the Centre seeking Ramsar Site status for the reservoir.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention, headquartered in Gland, Switzerland. The Ramsar designation was officially announced on December 12, 2025, following coordinated efforts by the State Wetland