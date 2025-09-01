Chhattisgarh, Odisha move to resolve decade-old Mahanadi water dispute

Chhattisgarh and Odisha are taking steps to resolve the nearly decade-old Mahanadi water dispute.

A meeting between the chief secretaries of the two BJP-led states along with secretaries of the water resources department was held in New Delhi on Saturday in this regard, a senior official of Chhattisgarh’s water resources department said.

It was decided in the meeting that technical committees from Chhattisgarh and Odisha, comprising engineers and experts, will meet every week to identify main issues and find solutions. Besides this, they will also see how better coordination can be made between the two states, the official added.

