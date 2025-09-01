Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh, Odisha move to resolve decade-old Mahanadi water dispute

Chhattisgarh, Odisha move to resolve decade-old Mahanadi water dispute

Mahanadi, a major river in India, originates from Chhattisgarh and flows through Odisha before merging in the Bay of Bengal. The historic Hirakud Dam at Sambalpur in Odisha is built across Mahanadi

Mohan Charan Manjhi, Mohan Charan
premium

(File Photo) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh and Odisha are taking steps to resolve the nearly decade-old Mahanadi water dispute.
 
A meeting between the chief secretaries of the two BJP-led states along with secretaries of the water resources department was held in New Delhi on Saturday in this regard, a senior official of Chhattisgarh’s water resources department said.
 
It was decided in the meeting that technical committees from Chhattisgarh and Odisha, comprising engineers and experts, will meet every week to identify main issues and find solutions. Besides this, they will also see how better coordination can be made between the two states, the official added.
 
In
Topics : Chhattisgarh Odisha Mahanadi waters
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon