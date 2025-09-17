Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Despite ban, girl child marriage persists, villages drive higher share

Despite ban, girl child marriage persists, villages drive higher share

Girl child marriage in total weddings remained above two per cent in the country, barring in Covid-hit year (2020)

girl child marriage
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

The Centre told the Parliament in November last year that child marriages had halved since the enactment of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act in 2006. Fresh data from the Sample Registration System (SRS) reveals that of the total weddings that took place in 2023, 2.1 per cent had a girl child as a bride.      
Most prevalent in West Bengal, Jharkhand  Girl child marriage in total weddings remained above two per cent in the country, barring in Covid-hit year (2020). Over 2019 to 2023 — West Bengal saw the share of girl child marriages in total weddings
