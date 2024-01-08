'City of Nawabs' making futuristic stride with green mobility, AI drive

As the world gears up to welcome the New Year 2024, Lucknow – the eponymous ‘City of Nawabs,’ known for its old-world charm and mannerisms – is set to bid adieu to the fading year with new-age technology blueprints up its sleeve!

Far from its rich heritage, cultural, and historical latitude, calendar year 2023 served as a springboard for Lucknow to leapfrog into a domain of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) vision, powered by an e-mobility roadmap, thus contributing to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant) theme of the Government of India.

Catalysing its agenda of developing Lucknow as India’s first AI City,