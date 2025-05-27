Climate change, summer dust storms deepen India's air pollution crisis

No matter where one lives in India, the air is unhealthy. Climate change and the extreme events it is triggering are only making it worse.

A World Bank report from last year presents an alarming reality: 100 per cent of India’s 1.4 billion population is exposed to PM2.5 levels that exceed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) safe limits. These fine particles — less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter — are the most dangerous form of air pollution, capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

The WHO recommends an annual average of no more than 5 micrograms per cubic